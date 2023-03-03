Shweta Bachchan's Plus One At Abu-Sandeep Party Was The Usual Suspect - Mom Jaya

Shweta Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan has shared inside pictures from the launch of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's upcoming fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor. The ace designer duo's latest offering is a “feast of colour, art and music.” In Shweta's album from the fantastic night, we can see Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Neetu Kapoor and Shweta's mom, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. The opening frame features Shweta and the “showstopper” Abu Jani. Please don't miss Abu Jani's neckpieces and the classy face shield. The next pic is an oh-so-cute moment featuring Shweta and Jaya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo look stunning in their shimmery ensembles. For the side note, Shweta wrote, “A night well spent - some friends some family some crazy fashion ( my vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla dress that I squeezed into ) the show stopper was Mr J, in all his jewels. And, most importantly, many kisses from my mama. Congratulations Abu and Sandy on the new drop! Love always.” Replying to the post, Sandeep Khosla dropped heart-eye emojis.

Abu Jani said, "You are my rock star."

Neetu Kapoor has also shared some snippets from the show on Instagram Stories. The actress shared a pic featuring herself and Shweta Bachchan along with a heart GIF.

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story.

Now, look at Neetu Kapoor and the “craziest” Abu Jani.

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story.

Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor's launch event was also attended by Neha Dhupia and her husband, actor Angad Bedi, Radhika Merchant, Natasha Stankovic, Babil Khan, Sonali Bendre, Huma Qureshi, and Sussannee Khan among others.

As per Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor“explores the burden of guilt that ultimately evolves into the lightness of acceptance. It is a story on human desires that will soon be told through the language of couture.”