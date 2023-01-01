New Year 2023: Inside Ananya Panday's Festivities With Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan And Others In Thailand

Ananya Panday shared these pictures. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday welcomed the New Year 2023 with her friends and family in Thailand. The actress has shared many pictures from her celebrations on her Instagram handle. For the occasion, the actress opts for a white dress and accessorised her look with golden earrings. In some pictures, she can be seen with chunky 2023 party glasses. In one of the photos, the actress can be seen with a sky lantern, followed by a group picture with her friends, including Navya Naveli Nanda.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya Panday wrote, "2023 I'm ready (white heart emoticons) are you????" Soon after she shared the post, her mom Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emoticons, while Shweta Bachchan replied, "Yes I am."

Ananya Panday also shared a picture with Shweta Bachchan and captioned it as "Fam(ily)." Check out the post below:

On Saturday, Ananya Panday treated her Insta family to many stunning pictures, from a beach to swinging on a swing. In the caption, she wrote, "blessed beyond measure." Check out the post below:

Ananya Panday's first post from Thailand was all but fun, food, music and friendship. The pictures also included Navya Naveli Nanda. In the caption, she wrote, "I'll call this one happiness." Check out the post below:

On the work front, Ananya Panday featured in two films in 2022, Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. This year, she has two releases, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khuranna.