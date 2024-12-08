"Spice Girls" Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan And Navya Naveli Nanda Aced Night Out Style In Sequins, Lace And Beyond

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda recently got together. While their camaraderie was a house on fire, their outfits were too. The long standing BFFs made sure they had a fun night out letting their hair down, but they did it in style. Ananya Panday shared a photo dump of candid pictures from the revelrous escapades the actresses and entrepreneur had during the party; and captioned the post "Spice Girls" with a red chilli emoji, which was in sync with both her tank top and the girls' vibes alike.
Ananya Panday donned a super micro-mini skirt embroidered with silver sequins along with a white tank top with straps that featured the statement red chilli sequin embroidery on her chest. The CTRL actress's glittery sartorial outing was complete with a pair of mini gold and diamond-encrusted hoops, studs, a stack of Cartier Love and Just Un Clou bracelets, and a cocktail ring.
Suhana Khan looked like a dream wearing an oh-so-feminine sleeveless white white lace dress which had a tank top-like upper bodice that was fitted on the waist with a striped elasticated band that cinched her figure. It then flowed into a triple tiered skirt that boasted of a white lace hemline accentuated with the dress's overall vertical silver stripes. The Archies actress kept her accessories minimal with nothing but a dainty diamond-encrusted ring pendant adorning her neck.
Navya Naveli Nanda was girl's night ready just like her friends in a strapless brown bodycon dress made out of a polyester fabric that sculpted her curves like never before. To this, she added sparkle with a gold coin charm necklace and a gold band bracelet.
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda were the perfect fashionably forward "spice girls" trio.
