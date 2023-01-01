New Year 2023: Shweta Bachchan's Cute Pic With Her 'Least Tactile Child,' Navya Naveli Nanda

Shweta Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

On the occasion of the new year, Shweta Bachchan shared a picture with her "least tactile child," Navya Naveli Nanda, on Instagram. Shweta has shared an adorable picture in which she is squishing her cheeks and planting a kiss on her forehead. In the image, Shweta can be seen in a red printed ensemble while Navya looks pretty in an off-white co-ord set. The mother-daughter duo is currently holidaying in Phuket, Thailand. Sharing the post, she wrote, "t's a New Years miracle (my least tactile child let me squish her, it deserves to be on record for posterity) thank you '23."

Soon after Shweta Bachchan shared the post, Navya Naveli Nanda dropped heart emoticons, while Shweta's industry friends flooded the comment section with "Happy New year" wishes.

Shweta Bachchan keeps her Insta family updated by sharing pictures of her kids, Navya and Agastya, on her profile. On Navya's birthday (December 6), she shared a monochrome image of her daughter and captioned it as "Happy birthday my darling girl. Quite simply- nothing makes sense without you. You are my compass, jedi & alarm clock!!! I love you." Navya immediately replied, "Love you," followed by a heart emoticon.

On Agastya Nanda's birthday, she shared a childhood picture of her son and captioned it as "Happy Birthday son. Nobody quite sees the world the way you do, a little too wise even at this age. You make me smile extra wide. Never stop."

Shweta Bachchan is the daughter of superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and a sibling of Abhishek Bachchan.