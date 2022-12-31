Ananya Panday Is Holidaying In Thailand And She Is Not Alone

Ananya Panday shared these images. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

We have some interesting vacation updates coming from Thailand. Thanks to Ananya Panday for choosing this beautiful destination for her New Year bash. The actress has shared a series of pictures from her gateway. Do you know what's more interesting? Ananya has been accompanied by BFF Navya Naveli Nanda. The Gehraaiyaan actress shared a carousel post on social media. In it, she is looking gorgeous in a stunning red and pink gown. Don't miss Ananya's beautiful floral hair accessory. The post also features a separate picture with Navya, along with other glimpses from their outing in Phuket. For the caption, Ananya stated, "I'll call this one happiness."

Before this, Ananya Panday went to Doha, Qatar, to witness the FIFA World Cup with her family and friends. The actress shared a special post with an elaborate caption. She stated, “What an experience. The FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals -Argentina beating Croatia, seeing Messi just be the legend that he is, David Beckham waving at us and getting to see all this with my Papa and best friends…”

Be it for work commitments or even otherwise, Ananya Panday loves to travel. Her social media updates stand as testimony to this statement. When she visited New York, Ananya took her fans on a virtual tour of her time spent in the city. Ananya spent 48 hours there and apart from her work, she managed to take some time off to treat herself to yummy food and go sightseeing. “48hrs in NYC. Nothing quite like it,” it read.

Coming back to Ananya Panday's love for travelling, the actress also went to Rome, Italy, this year, in September. She put a post on Instagram that features her looking beautiful in a pink dress as she poses happily in front of the Colosseum. The next thing we see is her video while riding a scooter. Mentioning the lyrics of the song What Dreams Are Made Of from the movie The Lizzie McGuire, Ananyastated, “Hey now, Hey now this is what dreaaaams are made of #iykyk.”

Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She will feature in Kho Gye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.