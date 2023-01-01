New Year 2023: Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Seal It With A Kiss In Ranthambore - 'Love And Light'

Malaika Arora shared this picture. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

It's New Year 2023 and Malaika Arora's first post is with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actress treated her Insta family to a monochrome picture from their New Year festivities with their friends in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. In the image, Malaika is planting a kiss on Arjun's cheek, while he clicks an adorable picture. In the background, we can see a tree covered with fairy lights. In the caption, Malaika wrote, "Hello 2023 (a heart emoticon)... Love and light." Arjun also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle with a different caption, "Happy 2023 everyone...Let the light guide you this year..."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor rang in the new year with friends Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta and Mohit Marwah-Antara Motiwala in Rajasthan. Sharing a group picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Love, happiness and eternal sunshine ..... happy 2023." Arjun Kapoor also shared a similar picture with a different caption "Bring it on 2023 !!!"

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating each other for a while now. During her TV series Moving In With Malaika, the actress spoke about Arjun and her marriage plans. When Farah Khan asked Malaika Arora about her thoughts on marriage and kids, the actress said, "I don't know what the future holds for me." She added, "These are things, which of course, you discuss with your partner. I don't feel insecure. Just because I have been through a divorce or something, I am not bitter. I have a lot to feel and I think I have a better person in a relationship. Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man (referring to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor) in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don't care."