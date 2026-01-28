Shashank Khaitan On Varun Dhawan's <i>Border 2</i> Role Amid Viral '<i>Tedhi</i> Smile' Memes: "Cleanest Heart, Sincere Eyes"

Varun Dhawan is currently on cloud nine, and for all the right reasons. His film Border 2 was released in theatres on January 23 and has since been receiving rave reviews from critics and fans. However, he recently faced some trolling over his one‑sided smile, which went viral and became the subject of several memes.

Shashank Khaitan On Varun's Performance In Border 2

Now, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who has worked with Varun, took a jibe at the trolls and praised his performance in Border 2. He said, "You might have a 'tedhi smile'... but you have the cleanest heart and sincere eyes. And all of that is in full display in Border 2. Such a good, solid and sincere performance. Love you, my brother... congrats on this blockbuster and many more to come." Varun also reshared it on his Instagram Story. Take a look:

Shashank and Varun have collaborated on projects such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Talking about Varun, he addressed the chatter about his viral smile during an Instagram Live session while on his way to one of the Border 2 promotions. Varun joked about it, taught Vishal Mishra how to mimic the expression, and said he was happy people were smiling with him.

He said, "I am happy and smiling ke pura Hindustan smile kar raha hai mere saath (I am happy that the whole of India was smiling along with him)."

As for Border 2, it was helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty alongside Varun. It is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, directed by JP Dutta.



