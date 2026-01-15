Varun Dhawan Reacts To His Viral One-Sided Smile Meme: "It Is Trending"

Actor Varun Dhawan chose to laugh along with the Internet after his one-sided smile went viral and turned into a meme.

What's Happening

The actor leaned into the jokes and was even seen teaching singer Vishal Mishra how to recreate the now-famous expression.

On Wednesday, Varun went live on Instagram to interact with fans while travelling to the Karwar Naval Base for the promotions of his upcoming film Border 2.

Vishal Mishra joined him during the journey, adding to the light-hearted exchange.

After greeting fans who tuned into the live session, Varun addressed the viral chatter head-on.

Looking at Vishal, he said, "I know my smile is trending."

Referring to the much-discussed one-sided grin, Varun broke into laughter, with Vishal laughing along.

Taking the joke further, Varun asked Vishal to try mimicking the smile and explained how to do it. "Phele pura smile aur phir ek ko gira do (Give full smile and drop your smile from one side)," he said.

Speaking about the online buzz, Varun added, "No no, I am happy and smiling ke pura Hindustan smile kar raha hai mere saath (I am happy that the whole of India was smiling along with him)."

Background

Earlier, Varun had also responded to criticism about his acting in the Border 2 song.

In the comments section of a social media post, a user wrote, "Bhai apka acting pe sawal utha raha hai log uske liyeee kya bolega (Bro, people are raising questions on your acting skills. What would you say about that)?"

Varun replied, "@sahjaan_18 yehi sawaal ne gaana hit karadi sab enjoy kar rahe hain rab di mehar. (This question made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is great)."

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster Border, directed by JP Dutta.

The new installment is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23 and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

Varun was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced under Dharma Productions, the film released in theatres on October 2 last year.

It also featured Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, but failed to receive the expected response at the box office.

