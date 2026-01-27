Varun Dhawan's Team Issues Clarification On Viral Metro Pull-Ups Video: 'No Fine Has Been Issued'

Varun Dhawan's team has issued an official statement clarifying the recent reports linking him to an alleged violation of Mumbai Metro rules, following a viral video that sparked online debate.

The team has categorically stated that no fine, penalty or legal action has been imposed on the actor, and that the matter stands fully resolved.

The clarification comes after a brief social media exchange involving Mumbai Metro authorities, who had earlier shared a safety advisory referencing a video of Varun Dhawan inside a metro coach. The post has since been taken down, with Team Varun confirming that the issue stemmed from a misunderstanding and has now been amicably resolved.

In its statement, the Border 2 actor's team emphasised Varun Dhawan's respect for civic rules and public infrastructure, while also acknowledging the efforts of the Mumbai Metro department in maintaining commuter safety.

"We would like to address the recent reports regarding Varun Dhawan and the Mumbai Metro. We wish to clarify that no fine or penalty of any kind has been issued to Varun. The earlier post by the authorities has been taken down, and we appreciate their cooperation in clearing up this misunderstanding. Varun has the utmost respect for the city's rules and the Metro department's efforts. We are happy to confirm that there are no pending issues, and we thank the media for sharing this accurate update," the statement read.

The incident traces back to a recent outing by Varun Dhawan. To avoid traffic congestion, the actor opted to travel by Mumbai Metro while heading to a cinema hall for a surprise visit. He shared a light-hearted Instagram story from inside the coach, inviting fans to guess which theatre he was en route to.

Soon after, videos surfaced on social media showing the actor briefly performing pull-ups using an overhead metal bar inside the metro coach, as fellow commuters looked on. The clip quickly gained traction online, prompting Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) to repost the video along with a safety message.

#varundhawan This message from Maha Mumbai Metro is absolutely on point.

Yes, hanging out with friends is cool but public transport is not a playground.

Those grab handles are meant for safety, not stunts.

Such actions don't just risk lives, they also damage public property and… pic.twitter.com/2sUR3llZcR — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) January 26, 2026

The advisory cautioned against such behaviour inside metro coaches, noting that grab handles and support bars are meant strictly for passenger safety and not for recreational use. The post also referenced provisions under the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, which deal with nuisance or damage to public property.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Reviews Border 2, Praises Varun Dhawan For A "Smashing Start To The Year"