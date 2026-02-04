<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Sunny Deol Film Marching Towards Rs 300 Crore Mark

Sunny Deol's Border 2 was released in theatres on January 23 and has been running successfully at the box office since then. On its second Tuesday, the film earned approximately Rs 5.75 crore, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film is now inching closer to the prestigious Rs 300 crore mark.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On February 3, Border 2 minted approximately Rs 5.75 crore, the same amount it earned on the previous day. After 12 days, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 286.75 crore.

Border 2 recorded a strong opening week at the box office, collecting Rs 224.25 crore, boosted by an extended Republic Day weekend.

The film saw another rise in collections during its second weekend, with Sunday emerging as the top-grossing day. It earned Rs 10.75 crore on Friday and Rs 17.75 crore on Saturday. Sunday added Rs 22.5 crore to the total.

Monday, which coincided with Republic Day, proved to be the film's biggest single day so far, with collections touching Rs 59 crore.

With these figures, Border 2 has already crossed the opening weekend earnings of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Border 2 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Border 2 makes a fair fist of extolling the exceptional valour of the soldiers it showcases while probing, if only superficially, the vulnerabilities and mental swings that make them human and believable. Separations, bereavements, hopes, fears and misgivings punctuate the drama in which lives are put on the line and heroic deeds are performed in the blink of an eye."

About Border 2

Border 2 was helmed by Anurag Singh. It boasts an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 serves as a spiritual successor to Border.



