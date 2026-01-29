"Smashed My Tailbone Into A Rock": <i>Border 2</i> Star Varun Dhawan Shares Video Of "Worst Injury" On Film's Set

Varun Dhawan shared a video of himself getting injured while shooting a scene for Border 2. The Anurag Singh directorial was released in cinemas on January 23.

About Varun Dhawan's Post

Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "The worst injury I ever got on Border 2. I smashed my tailbone into a rock when I tried to avoid banging into the camera. It was the worst pain I ever felt. Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day. I could barely walk, but I kept going. Grateful for the journey." Take a look at the post here:

Before this, during one of the #VarunSays sessions on social media, a fan asked him about the preparation for Border 2, to which Varun spoke about his injury.

He wrote, "Bahut prepare karna tha. I, in fact, injured my tailbone while shooting the Battle of Basantar. I shot 40 days in Babina for that with real soldiers. # Varun Says"

Varun plays the role of Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in Border 2.

A few days ago, Varun wrote a note on social media recalling the time he went to watch Border.



He started his post with, "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. It made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall."

He added, "I began looking up to our armed forces, and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe, whether on our borders or during natural calamities. JP Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2, produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar, is a very, very special moment in my career. And getting to work with Sunny Paaji - my hero - makes it all the more special."

Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.



