Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Try Varun Dhawan's New Post

- Varun Dhawan in a still from the video. (courtesy: varundvn)

What happens when a Bhediya meets a tiger? Before you think too much, let us tell you that we are talking about Varun Dhawan's latest post here. The actor has shared the first update from this undisclosed holiday destination. It is a video from his tiger safari time. The selfie clip opens with Varun, who seems to be sitting in an open jeep, smiling at the camera. Oh, wait, we see the majestic beast taking a stroll in the background. Oh boy. What a sight. For the background, Varun has picked the song Hakuna Matata from the film The Lion King. In the caption, he wrote, “When the wolf [emoji] meet the tiger [emoji]”. For those who don't know, Varun played the role of a werewolf in Bhediya, which was released on November 25. Well, the clip has become an instant hit on the social media platform. Replying to the post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Nice caption, ya.” Arjun and Varun were spotted leaving together for holidays. Director Zoya Akhtar replied with a red heart-eye emoji. Saba Pataudi wrote, “Wow.” Antara Marwah spoke on behalf of all of us when she wrote, “What sighting.”

Here is the video we are talking about:

On Friday, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor and his uncle, veteran Anil Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Arjun Kapoor even shared a picture with the two of them on Instagram and wrote, “When #Kuttey was told #JugJuggJeeyo.” Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey will hit the theatres on January 13. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Varun have shared the screen space in Raj Mehta's JugJuggJeeyo.

Varun Dhawan will next feature in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham were part of the project.

Anil Kapoor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in the lineup. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are also part of the film.