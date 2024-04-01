Ananya Panday Sums Up Sunday Outing With BFF Navya Naveli Nanda: 'Kadak Chai, Cheese Toast'

Image was shared by Ananya Panday. (courtesy: ananyapanday )

Ananya Panday's latest Instagram post screams some serious BFF goals. The actress has shared a video capturing her fun-filled Sunday spent in the company of Navya Naveli Nanda. The clip begins with Navya driving the car while Ananya sits in the passenger seat. The actress is then seen picking a book from the shelf, giving us a glimpse of her choice: Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, a 2022 novel by Gabrielle Zevin that delves into the relationship between three friends who establish a successful video game company. The video also shows the duo enjoying a great time together while savouring tea and cheese toast. Where did they have all this fun, you ask? Well, both of them visited the Prithvi Theatre in Juhu, Mumbai. For context, Prithvi Theatre is a beloved cultural hub that has enchanted audiences for decades. Visited frequently by artists and art lovers, Prithvi Theatre hosts a diverse range of performances, including plays, musicals, poetry readings, film screenings, and more.

Sharing the video, Ananya Panday wrote, “Kadak chai, cheese toast, book shopping and Navya's driving Prithvi Sunday.”

Ananya Panday's childhood friend, actress Suhana Khan commented on her post by writing, “Wow nice.” Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey also dropped black hearts.

Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda never miss an opportunity to make each other feel special. On Navya's birthday in December last year, Ananya shared a happy picture of the birthday girl. In her note, the actress wrote, "The best girl ever. Happy Birthday my Navli. Navya queen of the table and everything else always."

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2023-12/gk83vtfg_ananya-_625x300_06_December_23.jpg

Before that, on Ananya Panday's birthday in October 2023, Navya Naveli Nanda posted a heartfelt wish for her on her Instagram Stories. She shared a picture from one of their travel adventures, showing Navya and Ananya swimming in a water body. Navya captioned the photo with, "Happy Birthday my love. Here's to navigating all the choppy waters in life together."

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2023-10/u7gjc09g_navya-_625x300_30_October_23.jpg

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in important roles.