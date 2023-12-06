To Birthday Girl Navya, Wishes From Uncle Abhishek Bachchan, Mom Shweta, BFFs Suhana And Ananya

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: AbhishekBachchan)

Navya Naveli Nanda, who celebrates her 26th birthday today, received adorable wishes from family members and best friends. Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda and she is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Sharing a baby Navya's picture, in which she can be seen holding a candy floss, on his Instagram feed, uncle Abhishek wrote for her, "This little Munchkin has become a lady. Happy birthday, Navya!" Navya Nanda also replied, "Love you" and dropped a heart emoji. Abhishek also added the hashtag #mamusfavourite. Take a look:

Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan also shared a picture of the birthday girl from childhood days. She wrote in the caption, "The fulcrum of all our lives I love you girl." Malaika Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor also wished her on Shweta's post. Take a look:

Navya also received big wishes from BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. Suhana shared a picture from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in which Ananya, Suhana and Navya can be seen posing together. She wrote, "Birthday Girl. Love you and dropped a heart emoji."

Ananya Panday shared a picture of Navya, in which she can be seen smiling. She wrote in the caption, "The best girl ever. Happy Birthday my Navli." She added, "Navya queen of the table and everything else always."

Navya has actively been cheering for brother Agastya as he will make his debut in The Archies. At the grand screening of the film last night, Navya wore a pretty red dress. She was accompanied by grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, father Nikhil Nanda, mother Shweta Bachchan and others to the screening. Take a look:

A few months back, Navya walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. Navya shared a bunch of pictures from Paris and shared an extensive note. She wrote, "Walking for a cause. A night that was dedicated towards celebrating women, and empowerment. Thank you @lorealparis for giving me the chance to be apart of a very special show, alongside all your other ambassadors and spokespersons from around the world. We walked as a family. Women of different professions, different ages, colours, shapes & sizes - celebrating diversity & worth. As Cause Ambassador for the @lorealparis family, I am grateful for the chance to work towards creating safer ecosystems for women through their Stand Up initiative! Thank you for giving me the chance to represent my country and the cause I stand for on this platform. A reminder to anyone who might need to hear it, YOU'RE WORTH IT. We are ALL worth it." Take a look:

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and gender equality.