Ananya Panday Wraps Up Her 'Last Working Day' Of 2022 But 'Can't Wait For...'

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

As New Year is around the corner, Bollywood celebs are busy wrapping up their work to enjoy the holidays. Speaking of which, Ananya Panday has treated her Insta family to a stunning mirror selfie announcing the wrap of her last working day of 2022. In the post, the actress revealed that she is feeling "blessed" and "grateful" for the year gone by and "can't wait" to know what the coming year 2023 has in store for her. She wrote, "Just wrapped my last working day of 2022!!! Feeling so blessed and grateful for the year gone by but can't wait for what 2023 has in store." In the image, the actress looks pretty in a white crop top paired with matching pants. She is flashing her million-dollar smile while clicking the picture.

Earlier today, the Liger actress set Instagram ablaze by sharing her stunning pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the photos, the actress can be seen in a white top. She captioned her first post as "So far so good." While the second post's caption read, "You are the sky. Everything else, it's just the weather."

Meanwhile, on the work front, this year, Ananya Panday was seen in two films Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Next, she will be seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.