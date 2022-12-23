Ananya Panday's Comment On Shanaya Kapoor's 'Pimple Cream' Post Is Every Best Friend Ever

Shanaya Kapoor shared this image.(courtesy: shanayakapoor)

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her acting debut but has already earned a following thanks to her social media presence. Daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and designer Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya believes in keeping it real on social media. The young sensation often shares images and videos of herself at work or at home, keeping things real. Now, Shanaya has posted a bunch of makeup-free selfies. In the caption, she also refers to a skincare woe. She said, “Lazing around in the (Sun emoji) with some pimple cream on #plssssgoaway.” Shanaya Kapoor's mom Maheep Kapoor replied to the post with heart emojis. Shanaya's best friend and actress Ananya Panday said, “I thought you were sulking in the room.”

Shanaya Kapoor was in Qatar last week to watch the FIFA World Cup alongside her dad Sanjay Kapoor, brother Jahaan Kapoor and BFF Ananya Panday, who was accompanied by her father Chunky Panday. While in Qatar, Shanaya posted an image with brother Jahaan. In the post, Shanaya wrote, “Jahaan,” with a yellow heart emoji. Replying to the post, their mother Maheep Kapoor said with heart and amulet emojis. Her Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-stars Bhavana Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh dropped heart emojis.

Sharing images from the semi-final match between France and Morocco, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “It's game day #2! Unforgettable. No better feeling than experiencing the FIFA World Cup with family and friends! [Heart emoji] missed you, Maheep Kapoor.”

Shanaya Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. She has also made cameo appearances in both seasons of Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The show followed her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in the year 2019.

Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Bedhadak. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The Shashank Khaitan project will also feature Lakshya and Gurfateh.