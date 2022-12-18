Ananya Panday "Can't Wait To Squish" Her Sister Rysa. Shares An Adorable Pic

Ananya Panday's sister Rysa is studying abroad and is expected to return in Christmas break

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday has treated her Insta family to an adorable picture of her with her younger sister Rysa Panday. The actress shared a candid picture that shows her hugging and kissing her sister. In the image, both sisters are twinning in white T-shirts. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Can't wait to squish, Rysu," followed by a heart and clock emoticons. It seems her sister is coming back home on a Christmas break. A few months ago, Ananya shared an emotional post revealing that her sister is going abroad for education. 

Here's what Ananya Panday posted for her sister Rysa: 

A few months ago, Ananya Panday shared a video along with a sweet message that read, "Ok, I literally do not know what I am going to do without you. My little chu is off to Uni tonight. Fly fly fly little bird, I love you beyond," with a heart emoticon. Ananya and Rysa are daughters of Bhavana and Chunky  Panday. 

Here have a look: 

Ananya and Chunky Panday recently returned to Mumbai after attending the FIFA World Cup semi-final in Qatar. The actress accompanied BFF Shanaya Kapoor and her family Sanjay and Jahaan Kapoor. She has shared a video and several pictures on her Instagram from her Qatar diaries. Check out below: 

 
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger. Next, she will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

.