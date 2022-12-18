Ananya Panday 'Can't Wait To Squish' Her Sister Rysa. Shares An Adorable Pic

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday has treated her Insta family to an adorable picture of her with her younger sister Rysa Panday. The actress shared a candid picture that shows her hugging and kissing her sister. In the image, both sisters are twinning in white T-shirts. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Can't wait to squish, Rysu," followed by a heart and clock emoticons. It seems her sister is coming back home on a Christmas break. A few months ago, Ananya shared an emotional post revealing that her sister is going abroad for education.

A few months ago, Ananya Panday shared a video along with a sweet message that read, "Ok, I literally do not know what I am going to do without you. My little chu is off to Uni tonight. Fly fly fly little bird, I love you beyond," with a heart emoticon. Ananya and Rysa are daughters of Bhavana and Chunky Panday.

Ananya and Chunky Panday recently returned to Mumbai after attending the FIFA World Cup semi-final in Qatar. The actress accompanied BFF Shanaya Kapoor and her family Sanjay and Jahaan Kapoor. She has shared a video and several pictures on her Instagram from her Qatar diaries. Check out below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger. Next, she will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.