When Ananya Panday And Dad Chunky Watched The 'Greatest Show On Earth' - FIFA World Cup

Chunky Panday with daughter Ananya. (courtesy: chunkypanday)

Chunky Panday had the “most beautiful experience” in Qatar, thanks to the FIFA World Cup 2022. The actor flew to the country with his daughter Ananya Panday, friend Sanjay Kapoor and his children- Shanaya and Jahaan a few days ago. On his trip there, Chunky Panday and his group met several dignitaries, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Deputy PM and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and Akbar Al Baker, the CEO of Qatar Airways. Chunky Panday, on Friday, shared a few pages from his Qatar diaries. Other images show the father-daughter duo having a great time at the World Cup which concludes on Sunday with the final between Argentina and France.

Chunky Panday, alongside the pictures, wrote a note. It read, “Wow! The greatest show on Earth - FIFA Qatar 2022. Had the honour to meet H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Deputy PM and Foreign affairs minister, H E Akbar Al Baker, CEO Qatar Airways and Mr Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA. Thank you for the most beautiful experience.” Reacting to the post, Mirzapur actor Divyenndu commented, “Habibi.”

See Chunky Panday's post here:





Ananya Panday, too, has shared a number of pictures and videos of herself from Qatar. “Nothing makes us happy more than sunsets. What a lovely, lovely trip thank you Qatar Airways,” she captioned this post. She is seen posing with Shanaya Kapoor against breathtaking views of the country.

Ananya Panday, who enjoyed the World Cup semis between Argentina and Croatia, shared the highlights of her day in an Instagram post. She got to see the legend Lionel Messi and guess what? She had her fan moment when David Beckham "waved" at her from the stands. The actress, in the caption, wrote: “What an experience! The FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals - Argentina beating Croatia, seeing Messi just be the legend that he is, David Beckham waving at us and getting to see all this with my Papa and best friends… thank you.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.