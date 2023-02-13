Navya Nanda Cheers For Rumoured Boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi At Fashion Show

Navya Nanda (L), Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur (R).

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur turned muses for designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Siddhant and Mrunal walked the ramp at a fashion show in Mumbai on Sunday night. Navya Naveli Nanda, who is rumoured to be dating the actor, also watched the show. Navya Nanda attended the fashion show with mom Shweta Bachchan. Navya was pretty as ever in a pink saree, while Shweta opted for an ivory saree. Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi ruled the runway and how.

See photos of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur from the fashion show here.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur on the ramp.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur with the designer.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on the ramp.

Mrunal Thakur on the ramp.

Navya Naveli Nanda and mom Shweta Bachchan clicked at the event.

Navya Nanda at the fashion show.

Navya Nanda at the fashion show.

Shweta Bachchan at the fashion show.

The rumours about Navya Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi's relationship began last year after they frequently started dropping comments on each other's Instagram posts. They were spotted together at a couple of parties together last year.

Siddhant Chaturvedi stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the 2016 web-series Inside Edge. He also featured in the web-series Life Sahi Hai. He became a star after playing the role of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Siddhant Chaturvedi also featured in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Gehraiyaan. He was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors.