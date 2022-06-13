'A Sunday in Kyoto': Navya Naveli Nanda Shares New Pics From Her Japan Vacation

A picture from Navya's Kyoto album. (courtesy: navyananda)

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is currently holidaying in Japan, has shared some priceless pictures and videos on her Instagram from her trip. The young entrepreneur spent her Sunday in the Japanese city Kyoto and seeing the pictures and videos we can say that she had a great day. In some of the photos, Navya is seen wearing the traditional dress of Japan paired with blue jeans and enjoying the country food, while in others, she is enjoying the beauty of the city.

Sharing the post, Navya Naveli Nanda captioned it as, "A Sunday in Kyoto". Soon after she shared the post, her friends and celebs flooded the comment section. Karisma Kapoor dropped a blue heart emoticon, while Maheep Kapoor dropped a red heart and lovestruck emoticon.

Here have a look:

Earlier, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a video on her Instagram handle, walking on the streets of Osaka, a city in Japan. Sharing the post, she wrote, "a hidden alley somewhere in Osaka." Check out the post below:

However, her last post, in which she is posing with cup noodles, created a heavy buzz on the internet. Navya Naveli Nanda is recently in the news over her rumoured relationship with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. On Saturday, Siddhant shared a video on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Her Noodles". His post left his fans guessing if he was talking about his rumoured girlfriend Navya in the post, as hours ago, she dropped a post and captioned it as "Made some noodles today".

The rumours about their relationship began after they started dropping comments on each other's Instagram posts.

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Also, she is the sister of Agastya Nanda, who will soon be debuting in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. On the work front, she is the founder of Project Naveli and co-owner of Aara Health.