Popular Model San Rechal Dies By Suicide In Puducherry

Popular model and social media personality San Rechal died by suicide in Puducherry on Sunday. The 26-year-old model, who had recently married and was known for her bold stance against colourism in the entertainment industry, died at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research after being moved from two other hospitals.

Police sources say San Rechal had allegedly consumed a large number of tablets after a visit to her father's house. Though she was initially rushed to a government hospital and later shifted to a private hospital, she was finally admitted to JIPMER, where she succumbed.

Investigators suspect that overwhelming financial stress and personal pressure may have pushed her to take the extreme step. Officials revealed that San had pledged and sold off her jewellery in recent months to raise funds for her professional pursuits. She had reportedly expected financial support from her father, but he expressed his inability, citing responsibilities toward his son.

A suicide note recovered by the police stated that no one was to be held responsible for her death. However, given the sensitive nature of her recent marriage, a Tahsildar-level inquiry has been ordered to ascertain if any marital issues may have contributed to her mental state.

San Rechal had carved a niche for herself in the modelling world, not only through her work but also for challenging the deeply rooted fair-skin obsession in Indian cinema and fashion. She was vocal about the discrimination faced by dark-skinned individuals, particularly women, and often used her platform to spark important conversations around inclusivity and representation. She had also won the Miss Puducherry title in 2022.

Police are continuing their investigation. Meanwhile, San's untimely death has ignited discussions online about mental health, industry pressures, and the continued stigma surrounding darker skin tones in Indian media.

