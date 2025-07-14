Who Was Model San Rechal, Who Died By Suicide In Puducherry?

Model and social media influencer San Rechal, 26, died by suicide in Puducherry on Sunday. She was reportedly struggling with financial stress and personal challenges. The model allegedly consumed a large quantity of pills after visiting her father's home, leading to her hospitalisation.

San Rechal was transferred between multiple hospitals before she died at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research. A note recovered by the police stated that no one was accountable for her death. San Rechal had recently got married. Authorities are investigating possible marital issues as a contributing factor to her death.

Who Was San Rechal

San Rechal, also known as San Rechal Gandhi and Shankarapriya, was a model from Puducherry. She gained recognition for challenging traditional beauty standards, particularly the obsession with fair skin in India.

She was the winner of multiple beauty pageants, including Miss Pondicherry (2020–2021) and Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu (2019). She represented India in the Miss Africa Golden 2023 pageant. She also walked the ramp as a model at several fashion shows and featured in several advertisements.

In addition to her modelling career, San Rechal was actively involved in the 'Pondicherry Queens' community on Coto, a platform where women support and motivate each other.

San Rechal's Stance On Colourism In The Entertainment Industry

San Rechal was known for her dedication to promoting inclusivity and self-acceptance in the beauty and modelling industries. Her journey to self-acceptance begun while she was still in school, after years of being targeted because of her skin tone. She was driven to use to her voice as an example for those who experienced similar discrimination due to their skin colour.

In an interview with Etimes, San Rechal shared why it was important to break unrealistic beauty stereotypes. She said, "My vision for the future is to create an environment that is free of any unrealistic standards and stereotypes of beauty. I wish to be in a position that changes the current perspectives of the modeling and beauty industry in our society. I believe that anyone can achieve their goals and dreams."

The late model added, "The key ingredient is just to focus on yourself irrespective of what society says, irrespective of any obstacles or hindrances in your immediate external environment. I want to bring that kind of change and create a generation that focuses on achieving whatever they put their hearts into irrespective of colour, size, weight, and height, not just in the beauty industry but in all the others as well."

Even though San Rechal was previously turned down by beauty pageants due to the colour of her skin, she eventually found success as a model, winning four titles and numerous awards.

San Rechal, who had 180,000 followers on Instagram, was also the co-founder of a modelling agency Rose Noire Fashion & Grooming Ltd, and RADO's gift, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to rescuing and caring for indigenous puppies.