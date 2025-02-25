Simone Ashley Proves That One Can't Go Wrong With Black Eyeliner Defined Eyes And Quintessential Red Lips

Simone Ashley knows how to slay London and how by bringing her beauty A-game to the fore. The Bridgerton actress looked like a million bucks in a quintessentially gorgeous beauty moment featuring black eyeliner defined eyes and the perfect red lip colour.

Also Read: Why A Trip To Paris Like Simone Ashley Is The Perfect Valentine's Day Getaway

Simone Ashley was ready to take on the British capital with her latest beauty outing. The 29-year-old actress was dolled up to from head to toe in a black and white skirt and top clad look. But what worked like magic for her was her sleek high braid that laid out the perfect red carpet for her makeup game to shine through.

Simone Ashley's makeup look shone bright with her beaming skin topped up with a overall bronzed look that chiseled her cheeks, jawline and warmed up her forehead along with a pomade laden eyebrows that framed her face to perfection. But what worked like a wonder for Simone was her pitch black eyeliner laden on the upper and lower lids of her eyes and the perfect red pout that made her glam game score full beauty marks.

Simone Ashley hits beauty jackpot with red lips and black eyeliner laden eyes.

Also Read: There's A Pearl In This Oyster And That's Simone Ashley In A Cutwork Gown