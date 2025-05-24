Simone Ashley Steals The Show In A Backless Powder Blue Silk Gown At Cannes 2025

Simone Ashley made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 during a special photo-op for L'Oréal Paris on the red carpet. The British actress delivered a captivating sartorial moment and left fashion lovers mesmerised. Sharing a few pictures of her outfit on her social media, the Bridgerton star left us all enchanted.

Simone Ashley wore a dreamy powder blue gown that was perfect to steal the fashion headlines. Her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, chose an ensemble featuring a striking one-shoulder design. Thin noodle straps made out of the same fabric tightened near her shoulders to keep the dress in place. The backless detail gave her an elegant vibe, while the loose fabric draping from one shoulder completed the outfit.

On the glam front, courtesy of makeup artist Alex Babsky, Simone Ashley kept things subtle with a light layer of foundation to complement the soft charm of the dress. A generous touch of highlighter on her cheeks and T-zone enhanced the overall radiance of her face. For the eyes, she went with thin eyeliner strokes over mascara-coated lashes and matte eyeshadow. Defined eyebrows and mauve and chocolate ombre lips added the perfect pop to her overall look.

Hair stylist, Stephane Lancien styled her hair in soft curls that gently fell over her shoulders. A simple pair of silver hoop earrings was all she needed to complete the look for the day.

Before that, Simone Ashley graced the Cannes 2025 red carpet in a structured gown. For the premiere of Mastermind at the Cannes Film Festival, she stunned in a white ensemble from the iconic designer Vivienne Westwood's 2025 India collection. The gown featured a corset detailing paired with a voluminous skirt, giving off some serious Labyrinth vibes.

She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a statement ring. Simone kept her hair blow-dried and voluminous. Subtle makeup and a touch of matte lip colour completed her radiant appearance.

Simone Ashley's Cannes 2025 fashion game is so on point.

