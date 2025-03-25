Advertisement

Simone Ashley Serves Beauty Goals In A Red Lip, Glistening Skin And Fluttery Lashes

Simone Ashley's glam game was on point with her statement red lip and radiant skin

Simone Ashley Serves Beauty Goals In A Red Lip, Glistening Skin And Fluttery Lashes
Simone Ashley's beauty mode was on with her beaming skin, wispy lashes and red lip

Simone Ashley aced her beauty game and how wearing the perfect bright red lip teamed with her beaming complexion and fluttery eyelashes. What's more, her turquoise blue skater dress worked like a wonder teamed with her glam of the day.

Simone Ashley looked nothing short of stunning sporting her beautifully bronzer and radiant complexion that was topped off with feathered brows that defined her face, a champagne highlighter added to the highpoints of her face, lots of mascara filled wispy lashes for a dreamy look and an iconic red lip colour that was the star of the show.

The Bridgerton actress's hair game matched steps with her beauty mantra of the day being styled in a windswept open tresses look that was caught on camera.

Simone Ashley's bright red lip colour and glistening skin is a match made in beauty heaven.

