Simone Ashley's Beaming Nude Glam Works Like A Charm With Curled Locks

British actress, Simone Ashley knows how to score full marks when it comes to her sartorial and beauty game. The Bridgerton star recently stepped out for a movie premiere in London, all dolled up for the occasion wearing a less is more makeup look with glass skin and voluminous curls.

Simone Ashley looked like an absolute dream wearing the quintessential little black dress that took the British capital by storm. But it was the 29-year-old actress's glam game of the day that made heads turn and jaws drop to the floor. Simone's tresses were styled into iconic voluminous open curls that were wind swept and left loose to meander over her shoulders.

Simone's makeup of the day was done courtesy of celebrity makeup artist, Nikki with a flawless and beaming foundation, feathered brows, a wash of burnt orange eyeshadow on her eyelids, a black winged eyeliner, lots of mascara for a fanned out lashes effect, a champagne highlight added to the inner corners of her eyes, a touch of berry blush and contour on her cheeks, and a terracotta nude lip colour to add a finishing touch to the look.

Simone Ashley's minimal nude glam and curled locks have us wrapped around her fingers.

