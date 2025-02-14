Why A Trip To Paris Like Simone Ashley Is The Perfect Valentine's Day Getaway

It looks like British actress, Simone Ashley has been enjoying her own sweet time making memories under the Paris skyline. The Bridgerton star made sure to make the most of her trip to the French capital by indulging in night-time drives while meandering near the Eiffel Tower, posing in chic leather jackets because who can get over Parisian fashion, and pose for goofy pictures and selfies in her hotel lobby and room alike.

If you are bitten by the travel bug witnessing Simone Ashley take on Paris; then here's why the city is perfect for a Valentine's Day getaway.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/simoneashley

Paris is definitely a go-to romantic destination to bring in Valentine's Day because it is christened the city of love due to housing a romantic landmark like the Eiffel Tower which is the backdrop for loved-up moments. But that is not all, the charming cafes like Café de Flore and Les Deux Magots are perfect for spending quality time over a coffee with your beloved. A beautiful riverside walk along the banks of Seine adds further points to the city's amour character. World famous museums like Louvre and Musée d'Orsay offer art connoisseurs the perfect bougie experience to bond over. Above all, the place Paris and the idea of love have gained in popular culture has made it a symbolic choice for a romantic getaway.

Simone Ashley spends a perfect few days in Paris that were as perfect as the city of love itself.

