"Realised Am Nothing For You": Model's Last Post Before Dying By Suicide

A model died by suicide in Gujarat's Surat on Saturday. A day before Anjali Varmora was found hanging at her home, she posted a reel on her Instagram handle with a cryptic text: "Today I realised I am nothing for you". This was one of the last two reels shared.

"It doesn't matter if everything is lost, but it hurts if love is lost," was the text on her another reel. She used to share reels regularly on her Instagram handle, and she even used to post vlogs on her YouTube channel. Her Instagram profile has 37000 followers.

Investigators believe the 23-year-old may have been battling mental stress. No suicide note has been recovered so far.

Authorities are probing the case and also questioning her family members and scanning her mobile phone for possible clues.

This comes close on the heels of another aspiring model's suicide in Surat. 19-year-old Sukhpreet Kaur from Madhya Pradesh was found dead in Surat's Saroli area on May 3. A police probe revealed that she was allegedly being blackmailed and mentally harassed by a man named Mahendra Rajput, who has since been charged by Saroli police on charges of assault and abetment.

- With inputs from Mahendra Prasad.