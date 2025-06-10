Gujarat Model Dies By Suicide, Had Recently Shared "Emotional Status": Cops

A 23-year-old model died by suicide at her home in Gujarat's Surat, the police said. The victim was identified as Anjali Alpesh Varmora, who had been working as a freelance model for the past several years and was associated with some studios.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, DCP, Surat, Vijay Singh Gurjar, said that Anjali had recently shared her "emotional status".

He also added that Anjali reportedly tried to contact her fiance before the incident.

" A 23-year-old model, Anjali Alpesh Varmora, tragically died by suicide at her residence during the night of June 7 and 8. As per initial findings, Anjali had been working as a freelance model for the past several years, associated with some studios. In addition to fashion shoots, she was also involved in textile and commercial modelling projects," Mr Gurjar said.

"Family members stated that she was engaged and her wedding was planned for this year, but had been postponed to next year following the passing of her fiance's mother. Before dying by suicide, Anjali reportedly tried to contact her fiance, who was unable to respond at the time. During the investigation, he stated that she had not appeared to be under stress. Her family weren't home when the incident happened. Upon their return, they found the room locked from the inside. Investigators also noted that prior to the incident, Anjali had posted a few emotional status updates online, though none mentioned specific names. Authorities are continuing their investigation to understand the circumstances leading to the incident," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

