Woman Dies By Suicide After Killing Her 2 Minor Daughters In Gujarat: Cops

Ahmedabad:

A woman died by suicide after allegedly killing her two minor daughters in Rajkot district of Gujarat, police said on Friday.

The woman, Asmita Solanki (32), who resided with her husband Jayesh in a housing society in Navagam town, strangled to death her two daughters aged seven and five, and later hanged herself in the house on Thursday, they said.

"Asmita and her daughters were found dead at their residence. Asmita's body was found hanging from the roof of the house," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajesh Bariya.

However, it was still not clear why the woman killed her daughters and committed suicide, Bariya stated.

Police are investigating the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

