Gujarat Businessman Who Faked Death In Kerala Now Uber Driver In Bengaluru

A Gujarat-based businessman who staged his own death by drowning in Kerala has been found alive in Bengaluru, working as an Uber driver.

The man, identified as Hunani Siraj Ahmed Bhai, arrived at Palakkad's Shoranur on September 17 for a business deal involving rubber bands. He had fallen into severe financial trouble, with debts of around Rs 50 lakh. Unable to return home, he decided to fake his suicide.

He clicked a photo of the Bharathapuzha River from the Cheruthuruthy bridge in Palakkad and sent it to his wife, saying that he was about to jump. He then switched off his phone.

Police registered a case based on his relatives' complaint and carried out three days of intensive searches in the river with help from the fire brigade, Cheruthuruthy Nila Boat Club, and local rescue teams.

With no result, the police grew suspicious and traced Siraj's movements to Bengaluru. A special team camped in the city, where CCTV footage showed him entering a lodge.

He was later picked up near Majestic in central Bengaluru, where he was working as an Uber driver.

During questioning, Siraj admitted that he staged the suicide due to fear of facing the creditors. He was then produced before the district court and later released.