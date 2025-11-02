Video: Man Shares Inspiring Story Of 86-Year-Old Uber Driver In Fiji Who Owns $175 Million Business

Entrepreneur Nav Shah recently shared a viral clip on social media, showcasing his Uber ride in Fiji with an 86-year-old driver who turned out to be a successful businessman running a company. Curious, Shah asked how the elderly driver handled his finances. To his amazement, the man revealed that his company generates an annual turnover of $175 million.

He revealed that for the past decade, he has been sponsoring the education of 24 girls each year, entirely funded through his earnings from driving Uber. The elderly driver, a proud father of three daughters whom he educated well, said he now wants to support other young girls in pursuing their dreams.

During the conversation, the driver detailed his businesses. The taxi driver said that he owns 13 jewellery stores, six restaurants, a local newspaper, and four supermarkets. When asked if he started it himself, he proudly explained that his father started the business in 1929 with just five pounds.

Shah captioned the video, saying the driver's wealth and success hadn't changed his compassionate nature, and that true success is measured by the positive impact one has on others. He wrote, "He's 86 years old. Drives Uber and His businesses do over 170million in turn over. When I asked him why he still drives, he smiled and said, I send this money to educate girls in India. Every trip helps another one go to school. Then he looked at me and added, be positive, be happy, and be truthful. That's all you need in life."

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly went viral, earning thousands of praises online. One user called the 86-year-old driver a "true legend" and commended his generosity.

Another user wrote, "What a inspiration."

A third user added, "He was my uber ride from the airport earlier this year, good man, great conversation, he even loaded and unloaded my suitcases, said women shouldn't have to do it!"