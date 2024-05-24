Video Of Woman Abusing Uber Driver After Cab Breakdown Divides Internet

The video has sparked widespread reactions from social media users.

A video featuring a heated argument between a female passenger and a cab driver has sparked a debate online. The clip shows the woman abusing and insulting the driver after her cab broke down mid-journey. She accuses the driver of being rude and questions why he is wandering with a "cheap" car. In the video, she also threatens to take legal action against the driver and demands a cash refund for the deducted fare, despite the driver explaining to her that refunds are handled through Uber's app.

The clip opens with the woman launching a tirade at the driver. Despite the Uber driver's pleas for understanding, she continues to belittle the driver's livelihood by insulting his cab as inadequate and accuses him of being "badtameez" (rude). The cab driver, in his defence, explains that he relies on the job, however, the woman disregards his pleas and mocks his status. The driver then threatens to report her behaviour to Uber, but the woman's ego remains unhinged. She threatens the driver with physical violence and public shame.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday by user Ghar Ke Kalesh. "Kalesh b/w Lady Passenger and Uber Driver," the caption of the post read.

The date and location of the incident is not known.

The video has sparked widespread reactions from social media users. In the comments section, netizens expressed outrage at the woman's behaviour. They also condemned her lack of respect and empathy.

"Such instances should be taken cognizance by authorities and strict action taken for misbehaving with on duty driver working hard to earn a living but some people misuse women empowerment laws and bring down ethics of our society," wrote one user.

"Police should note the incident in their records and create a file for these types of people so that in the future, if these types of ladies falsely accuse someone, the accused does not have to go to jail until proven guilty," suggested another. "She has crossed the limits very clearly! Her behaviour is not acceptable even if the can driver might not have maintained the vehicle properly. This isn't the way of treating a fellow human being," commented a third user.

However, some users sided with the woman and argued that the responsibility lies with the driver to maintain a properly functioning vehicle for customer satisfaction. "She is right as a customer. Language might not be correct but there is no law & order or rules in India .. If can aggregator is earning money from customers they should be held accountable for passenger safety, security, Good working car and assurance of completing journey," wrote one user.

"I completely agree with the woman's point of view. It's the cab driver's responsibility to ensure the car is well-maintained to avoid any inconvenience for the passenger. However, I don't appreciate her tone," expressed another.