Kolkata Cab Driver's Soulful Voice Has The Internet Mesmerised. Watch

Aryan Soni's video is going viral on Facebook.

A Kolkata cab driver's soulful rendition of a Hindustani classical bandish has left the Internet mesmerised. Brinda Dasgupta was travelling from her home to the Altamira Art Gallery in Kolkata using an Uber taxi when she happened to start humming and caught the attention of her cab driver, whom she identified as Aryan Soni.

"This man, who happens to be the cab driver, asked me if I take interest in music," she wrote on Facebook Tuesday. When Ms Dasgupta smiled and nodded her assent to his question, the cab driver told her that he took an interest in music too. His own singing followed that exchange and his rendition has left Facebook users stunned.

"This is what came out of the few sentences exchanged," said Ms Dasgupta, sharing a video which shows Mr Soni singing. Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared online two days ago, the video has been viewed more than 54,000 times, collecting over 1,200 'shares' and hundreds of impressed comments.

"He is mesmerising," wrote one person in the comments section. "This is absolutely lovely," said another.

"Superb. Beautiful bandish in Raag Bhairav," a third Facebook user added, while another complimented Mr Soni by writing "Jawdropped".

This isn't the first time a singer has found fame thanks to the Internet. Last year, Ranu Mondal, a woman singing at a railway station in West Bengal quickly captured the Internet's attention and became a viral sensation.