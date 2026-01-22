19-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Classroom Of Private College In Gujarat

A 19-year-old student died by suicide after hanging herself inside the college classroom in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Wednesday.

Shivani Ahir, a resident of Patan district, was a first-year BA student residing at the JM Chaudhary Girls' Hostel in Gandhinagar's Sector-7. Police said Shivani went missing from her hostel on the college campus on Wednesday evening. When she couldn't be found in the hostel, the college administration and security began a search of the campus and immediately informed her family.

Shivani's family reached the campus so did the police, who continued searching for her. Shivani's body was then found hanging inside an empty classroom.

CCTV footage showed Shivani inside an empty classroom. She stands on top of a desk and ties a scarf on the ceiling fan. She then comes down, briefly goes through her phone, and steps back on the desk to hang herself.

"A case of accidental death has been registered at Gandhinagar Sector 7 Police Station. Further investigation is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem after the inquest," said Divya Prakash Gohil, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gandhinagar.

