Sawan 2025: Know The Significance Of Tuesdays During Auspicious Month Of Lord Shiva

Sawan is a sacred month in the Hindu calendar and is considered a holy period for worshipping Lord Shiva. Devotees worship Lord Shiva, observe fasts, perform puja and offer prayers to seek his blessings during the entire month, but Mondays are special. But Tuesdays are also auspicious and hold significant importance in Hinduism, particularly for devotees of Lord Shiva. Tuesdays are dedicated to worshipping goddess Parvati, also known as Mangal Gauri.

Significance Of Mangal Gauri Vrat

Devotees observe fasts and worship the goddess Parvati. They perform special pujas to seek goddess Parvati's blessings for marital harmony, prosperity and well-being.

The Mangal Gauri Vrat is believed to bring spiritual growth and inner peace to devotees.

Worshipping goddess Parvati on Tuesdays during Sawan is also thought to strengthen one's connection with Lord Shiva.

Rituals And Fasting

Devotees may observe a fast on Tuesdays, consuming only fruits, milk or a single satvik meal in the evening.

Devotees may offer prayers, perform Abhishekam with sacred items like milk, honey and Bilva leaves. They chant mantras like "Om Namah Shivaya".

Engaging in acts of charity, such as donating milk, curd, ghee or grains, is considered highly rewarding.

Mangal Gauri Fast Dates

Shravana Begins *North - July 11, 2025, Friday

First Mangala Gauri Vrat - July 15, 2025, Tuesday

Second Mangala Gauri Vrat - July 22, 2025, Tuesday

Third Mangala Gauri Vrat - July 29, 2025, Tuesday

Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat - August 5, 2025, Tuesday

Shravana Ends - August 9, 2025, Saturday

