Devotees Gather At Temples Across India On Mahashivratri. Pics Inside

Mahashivratri 2024: Bhubaneswar's Lingaraja Temple decked up.

Devotees in large numbers visited the temples across India today to offer prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri. They stood in long queues waiting to offer milk and fruits to Lord Shiva.

Mahashivratri is a day when Hindus worldwide celebrate Lord Shiva, the third god of the Hindu trinity. At dawn, they take a bath and visit temples with offerings like milk and flowers to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. Devotees hold day and night fast and make ritual worship of Lord Shiva.

Here are some pictures of Mahashivratri celebration across India:

Devotees at the Gufa Wala Mandir on the Mahashivratri festival, at Preet Vihar of East Delhi.

The night of Mahashivratri is believed to be particularly auspicious, as it is linked to Lord Shiva's divine dance, the Tandava that symbolises the eternal cycle of creation, preservation and destruction.

Devotees at the Gufa Wala Mandir on the Mahashivratri festival, in Delhi.

Shivratri falls on the 14th day of the New Moon phase in the month of 'Phalguna' in the Hindu calendar.

Devotees at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun to offer prayers, on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

It is customary for devotees to visit Shiva temples and offer "bilva" leaves, milk, honey, and water to the deity's iconic lingam, representing purity and devotion.

Devotees offer prayers at Achaleshwar Temple in Gwalior to offer prayers, on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Happy Mahashivratri 2024!