Karnataka High Court Allows Shivlinga Puja Inside Dargah During Mahashivratri

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted permission to Hindus to perform puja to the Shivalinga situated within the premises of Ladle Mashak Dargah in Aland during Mahashivaratri.

The ruling upholds an earlier order by the Karnataka Waqf Tribunal, which outlined a structured schedule for religious observances at the site.

According to the tribunal's directive, members of the Muslim community will be allowed to perform Urs-related rituals from 8 am to 12 pm. Meanwhile, between 2 pm and 6 pm, Hindu devotees will be permitted to offer prayers to the Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga, which is located within the dargah premises.

The High Court granted permission for 15 people to enter the dargah to perform the puja.

The shrine, associated with a 14th-century Sufi saint and the 15th-century Hindu saint Raghava Chaitanya, has historically been a shared place of worship. However, tensions flared in 2022 when disputes arose over religious rights at the dargah, leading to communal unrest. To prevent any disturbances this year, the district administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC across Aland, restricting public gatherings.

Security has been significantly tightened, with police setting up 12 checkpoints and deploying drones for surveillance.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant clarified that while authorities did not enforce business closures, many local shopkeepers voluntarily shut down their establishments as a precautionary measure.

The High Court has emphasised that both communities must strictly adhere to the designated time slots and maintain the status quo of the property. Authorities have been directed to prevent any unauthorized alterations at the site during the rituals.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar and law enforcement officials have been tasked with ensuring the smooth execution of the court's order while maintaining law and order in the town.

