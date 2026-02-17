Viral Video: US Singer SZA Chants "<i>Shiv Shambu</i>" At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri Celebrations In Coimbatore

Grammy Award-winning singer SZA surprised many of her fans after she was seen at Sadhguru's Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

What's Happening

The global pop star attended the night-long event with her mother and was dressed in a yellow saree for the occasion.

Videos circulating on social media show SZA participating in the festivities alongside devotees. She also briefly appeared on stage, where she danced and chanted during the celebrations.

In one widely shared clip, SZA greeted the gathering, saying, "Namaskaram. Happy Mahashivratri. Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?"

She then encouraged the crowd to join in as chants of "Shiv Shambhu" echoed through the venue.

Background

The singer had earlier documented her spiritual journey at the foundation on Instagram.

Reflecting on her participation in the Samyama programme in Tamil Nadu, she shared a series of photos and wrote, "Life is so profound and chaotic and beautiful . I have no words for my Samyama experience. No phone no mirrors no eye contact for 8+ days (these pics are from before n after lol the program ).. for a fundamental yapper I lost my mind .then found it. Came back to so much overwhelming information between the state of the world and my personal/professional life."

She continued, "But somehow it's all settling quietly and loudly at the same time. Infinite thanks to @isha.foundation @sadhguru @chekothari and EVERY isha volunteer that took care of my mother and myself . My love for the process and this life is indescribable .namaskaram."

This was not her first visit to the ashram. SZA had previously visited the Isha Foundation in 2021 and has spoken in the past about how the experience left a lasting impression on her life.

