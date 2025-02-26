Happy Mahashivratri 2025: Top Wishes, Quotes, And Messages To Share

Happy Mahashivratri 2025: Today is Maha Shivratri, a special day when Hindus worldwide celebrate Lord Shiva, the third god of the Hindu trinity. People show their devotion by chanting prayers and mantras, fasting, meditating, and singing songs all night. At dawn, they take a bath and visit temples with offerings like milk and flowers to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. Shivratri falls on the 14th day of the New Moon phase in the month of 'Phalguna' in the Hindu calendar. To mark this auspicious time dedicated to Shiva, many share wishes, images, and photos of Lord Shiva, along with Shiva mantras and prayers.

Mahashivratri Wishes