Maha Shivratri 2025: Is The Stock Market Open On February 26?

Indian stock markets, represented by the benchmark indices Nifty50 (National Stock Exchange) and Sensex (Bombay Stock Exchange), will remain closed on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. This is the first holiday of trading markets of the 2025 calendar year. Trading in equities, derivatives, and commodity markets will be paused for the day.

Maha Shivratri, a significant Hindu festival, is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. It falls on the fourteenth day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Phalguna, typically occurring in late February or early March. Devotees observe fasts and perform special puja rituals on this sacred day to seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

The stock markets will be closed for 14 holidays in 2025, according to the NSE's holiday calendar.

Banks will also remain closed

Banks will also remain closed in several states, including Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and others. However, online banking services and ATMs will continue to operate for customers nationwide.

As bank holidays may vary by state, customers are advised to check with local banks or refer to the Reserve Bank of India's official website for a comprehensive list of holidays.

Additionally, banks in Sikkim will be closed on February 28, 2025, for the Losar festival, marking the Tibetan Buddhist lunar new year.

Investors and customers should stay updated with their respective banks for specific details on services during these holidays.