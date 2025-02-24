Mahashivratri 2025: Your Complete Guide To Fasting And Puja Vidhi

Mahashivratri 2025: Maha Shivratri, a significant Hindu festival, is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. It falls on the fourteenth day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Phalguna, typically occurring in late February or early March. Devotees observe fasts and perform special puja rituals on this sacred day to seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

In 2025, Mahashivratri will be observed on Wednesday, February 26.

Maha Shivratri rituals

The rituals of Mahashivratri involve decorating the Shiva Linga with flowers and bael leaves. Devotees observe a day-long fast and offer bhaang, fruits, honey, ghee, sweets and milk to Lord Shiva. They take a bath early in the morning before visiting the temple to seek blessings from the deity.

On the evening of Mahashivratri, people gather at the temple and worship the Shiva Linga. Devotees light lamps and spend the entire night at the temple. In many temples across India, spectacular processions of Lord Shiva and Parvati are taken out on a palanquin at night.

A light sattvik meal is usually consumed on Mahashivratri to end the fast. The prasad could consist of non-cereal foods, fruits and sweets.

Maha Shivratri fasting rules

On Maha Shivratri, devotees adhere to strict fasting rules, abstaining from consuming any kind of food, and even water. Some may choose to observe a partial fast by consuming fruits, milk, and nuts, while others opt for a complete fast lasting for the entire day and night.

The fast is traditionally broken on the following day, after sunrise, with the consumption of a simple meal consisting of fruits, milk and other vegetarian delicacies. Devotees offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva before partaking of the first meal, which is considered sacred and blessed.