Maha Shivratri 2025: Is It On February 26 Or 27? Know The Correct Date

Maha Shivratri 2025: Maha Shivratri, also known as the 'Great Night of Shiva,' is one of the most important Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, revered as one of Hinduism's Supreme Deities.

The festival symbolizes the triumph over darkness and ignorance, encouraging spiritual awakening and self-reflection.

In Shaivism, it is believed that on this sacred night, Lord Shiva performed a divine and mesmerizing dance, representing the cosmic cycles of creation, preservation, and destruction.

Another popular legend highlights the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, representing the balance and harmony of cosmic energies.

Many devotees observe a strict fast and stay awake all night, chanting Lord Shiva's name continuously to seek his divine blessings.

Maha Shivratri 2025: Date

In North India, Maha Shivratri is observed in the month of Phalgun, whereas in South India, it falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh.

Despite variations in regional calendars, the essence of Maha Shivratri remains the same, with devotees celebrating this sacred night with devotion and reverence.

This festival is typically observed in February or March each year, marking the transition from winter to spring and symbolizing spiritual renewal.

In 2025, Maha Shivratri will be observed on Wednesday, February 26, with the Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight worship) taking place from 12:09 AM to 12:59 AM on February 27.

Rituals

The rituals of Mahashivratri involve decorating the Shiva Linga with flowers and bael leaves. Devotees observe a day-long fast and offer bhaang, fruits, honey, ghee, sweets and milk to Lord Shiva. They take bath early in the morning before visiting the temple to seek blessings from the deity.

On the evening of Mahashivratri, people gather at the temple and worship the Shiva Linga. Devotees light lamps and spend the entire night at the temple. In many temples across India, spectacular processions of Lord Shiva and Parvati are taken out on a palanquin at night.

A light sattvik meal is usually consumed on Mahashivratri to end the fast. The prasad could consist of non-cereal foods, fruits and sweets.