Plea Filed Against Mahashivratri Celebrations By Isha Foundation In Coimbatore

A division bench gave the directive and posted to February 24, further hearing of a petition filed by S T Sivagnanan.

Read Time: 1 min
A plea has been filed in the Madras High Court.
Chennai:

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to verify as to whether the rules and regulations are being followed by Isha Foundation during the Mahashivratri function, scheduled to be held on February 26 in Coimbatore.

The court directed the TNPCB to file a report on February 24.

A division bench comprising Justices S M Sivasubramaniam and K Rajasekar gave the directive and posted to February 24, further hearing of a petition filed by S T Sivagnanan.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to initiate appropriate action against Isha Foundation for operating its facilities without adequate sewage treatment facilities, discharging untreated sewage causing pollution, for causing severe noise pollution and desist from issuing any permission for conducting the Mahashivratri function on February 26 and 27 in light of alleged violations committed last year. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

