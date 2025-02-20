Maha Shivratri 2025: Auspicious Time And How To Perform Puja

Maha Shivratri, celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva, is part of a rich tradition and involves several sacred rituals to deepen the spiritual connection between devotees and the divine. It is generally observed in February or March, based on the correct tithi in the Hindu calendar - the fourteenth (Chaturdashi) day of the dark half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha. This year, that day falls on February 26, 2025. Maha Shivratri has immense spiritual significance and is celebrated in many states nationwide.

Also Read| Maha Shivratri 2025: History, Significance, Fasting Rules And Other Details

In 2025, Maha Shivratri will be observed on Wednesday, February 26, with the Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight worship) taking place from 12:09 AM to 12:59 AM on February 27.

Maha Shivratri Auspicious Timings

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:37 AM to 01:29 AM, Feb 27

On 27th Feb, Shivaratri Parana Time - 07:36 AM, Feb 27

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:30 PM to 09:46 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:46 PM to 01:03 AM, Feb 27

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 01:03 AM to 04:20 AM, Feb 27

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 04:20 AM to 07:36 AM, Feb 27

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 06:38 AM on Feb 26, 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 04:24 AM on Feb 27, 2025

Rituals

The rituals of Mahashivratri involve decorating the Shiva Linga with flowers and bael leaves. Devotees observe a day-long fast and offer bhaang, fruits, honey, ghee, sweets and milk to Lord Shiva. They take a bath early in the morning before visiting the temple to seek blessings from the deity.

On the evening of Mahashivratri, people gather at the temple and worship the Shiva Linga. Devotees light lamps and spend the entire night at the temple. In many temples across India, spectacular processions of Lord Shiva and Parvati are taken out on a palanquin at night.

A light sattvik meal is usually consumed on Mahashivratri to end the fast. The prasad could consist of non-cereal foods, fruits and sweets.