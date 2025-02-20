Maha Shivratri 2025: History, Significance, Fasting Rules And Other Details

Maha Shivratri, one of the largest and most revered festivals in Hinduism, is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the third god of the Hindi trinity. Maha Shivratri is also called "the great night of Shiva" and comes just before the arrival of the Spring season. Grand festivities and celebrations mark the day across the country. People show their devotion to Lord Shiva by chanting prayers and mantras, fasting, meditating, and singing songs all night. At dawn, they take a bath and visit temples with offerings like milk and flowers to seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

This year, Maha Shivratri will be observed on Wednesday, February 26, with the Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight worship) taking place from 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27.

Maha Shivratri history

Maha Shivratri symbolises the triumph over darkness and ignorance, encouraging spiritual awakening and self-reflection. According to one legend, Maha Shivratri was the day when Lord Shiva drank poisonous negativity to protect the world. Another legend says that it is the night when Lord Shiva performs the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction, while some believe that this is the night when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married.

Maha Shivratri significance

The festival serves as a reminder of the impermanence of life and the cyclical nature of existence, encouraging devotees to embrace change, release attachments, and seek inner transformation.

The festival also holds deep spiritual significance for yogis and seekers on the path of self-realisation, as it is believed that on this night, the energy centres within the body, known as 'chakras', align with the cosmic energy, facilitating spiritual awakening and enlightenment.

Maha Shivratri rituals

The rituals of Mahashivratri involve decorating the Shiva Linga with flowers and bael leaves. Devotees observe a day-long fast and offer bhaang, fruits, honey, ghee, sweets and milk to Lord Shiva. They take a bath early in the morning before visiting the temple to seek blessings from the deity.

On the evening of Mahashivratri, people gather at the temple and worship the Shiva Linga. Devotees light lamps and spend the entire night at the temple. In many temples across India, spectacular processions of Lord Shiva and Parvati are taken out on a palanquin at night.

A light sattvik meal is usually consumed on Mahashivratri to end the fast. The prasad could consist of non-cereal foods, fruits and sweets.

Maha Shivratri fasting rules

On Maha Shivratri, devotees adhere to strict fasting rules, abstaining from consuming any kind of food, and even water. Some may choose to observe a partial fast by consuming fruits, milk, and nuts, while others opt for a complete fast lasting for the entire day and night.

The fast is traditionally broken on the following day, after sunrise, with the consumption of a simple meal consisting of fruits, milk and other vegetarian delicacies. Devotees offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva before partaking of the first meal, which is considered sacred and blessed.