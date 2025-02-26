Maha Shivratri 2025: From Vicky Kaushal To Parineeti Chopra, How Bollywood Celebrated The Festival

On this sacred Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri, devotees visit Shiva temples, observe fasts, and offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Just like us, our favourite celebrities are also celebrating Maha Shivratri with devotion.

Let us take a look at their posts:

1. Vicky Kaushal

To mark the special occasion, Vicky Kaushal shared a video from his latest film Chhaava, which is making all the right noises at the box office. In the clip, Vicky's character, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is seen performing Shiva Lingam Abhishek.

“Om Namah Parvati Pataye Har Har Mahadev,” read the caption.

2. Varun Dhawan

While wishing his fans a “Happy Maha Shivratri”, Varun Dhawan gave a shout out to Ganesh Acharya and Sushant Thamke's upcoming film Pintu Ki Pappi.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Varun is seen grooving to the film's song Shivoham, alongside Ganesh and Sushant. The energetic dance and devotional vibes made it a perfect tribute to the occasion.

The side note read, “Happy Maha Shivratri. Har Har Mahadev.”

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

On her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor uploaded a snap of Lord Shiva. “May Bholenath's grace remove all evil from life. Happy Maha Shivratri,” she wrote in the caption.

Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor Khan

4. Parineeti Chopra

To celebrate Maha Shivratri, Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir in Varanasi. Raghav shared glimpses from their holy visit on Instagram.

The caption read, “Jai Shri Baba Vishwanath. Har Har Mahadev. Sabhi deshvaasiyon ko Maha Shivratri ki dher saari shubhkaamnaayein.”

5. Shilpa Shetty

The actress dropped a motion poster featuring Lord Shiva on her Instagram Stories. The text atop the poster read, “Where there is devotion, there is divinity. Where there is Shiva, there is eternity. May this Maha Shivratri awaken the light within you.”

Instagram/ Shilpa Shetty

6. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar also posted a Maha Shivratri wish for his Instagram followers.

The actor wrote, “This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva's blessings guide us towards strength, wisdom, and inner peace. Jai Mahakal!”

Instagram/ Akshay Kumar

7. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan sent heartfelt Herath and Maha Shivratri wishes to their fans. In a video, the couple, along with their daughter Inaaya, can be seen performing Herath rituals.

Herath is a sacred festival celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits to honour the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

“Herath Mubarak! #happyMahaShivratri, love peace and prayer,” read the text attached to the post.

8. Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty shared a video showcasing a never-before-seen avatar. Dressed in black with Rudraksh malas adorning his neck, the actor is seen sitting in deep meditation with his eyes closed in devotion.

While posting the video, Suniel Shetty wrote, “Surrender to Shiva and everything else surrenders to you.”

9. Ajay Devgn

Keeping it simple yet powerful, Ajay Devgn shared a poster of Lord Shiva on his Instagram Stories. What caught our attention was the sacred chant "Om Namah Shivaya", written atop the image.

Instagram/ Ajay Devgn

10. Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff marked the occasion of Maha Shivratri by sharing a video on his Instagram Stories. The attached text read, “May the divine grace of Lord Shiva illuminate our lives.”