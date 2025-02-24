Maha Kumbh 2025: Akshay Kumar Takes A Holy Dip. Watch

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has seen an unprecedented gathering of devotees and celebrities as the sacred Triveni Sangam continues to draw millions for a holy dip.

Actor Akshay Kumar also took part in this revered ritual on Monday. The actor expressed his gratitude for the well-organized arrangements at the venue, highlighting the improvements since the last Kumbh in 2019.

After completing the ritual at the Triveni Sangam, Akshay Kumar shared his appreciation, saying, "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed."

Reflecting on his previous experiences, the actor reminisced about the 2019 Kumbh, saying, "I still remember when the Kumbh took place in 2019, people used to bring their own gathri (bundle of belongings)... but now many influential personalities like Ambani, Adani, and famous actors are coming. This shows how good the arrangements are."

He further expressed his gratitude to the officials and security personnel, saying, "I want to thank all the officials and security personnel for taking care of everyone here. They have ensured the safety and comfort of all the devotees."

The historic Maha Kumbh 2025 is nearing its conclusion. The last major bath will take place on February 26, which coincides with Mahashivratri.

The religious event has witnessed participation from many celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, and Boney Kapoor, who also partook in the sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam.

According to reports from the Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department, nearly 630 million people had already visited the holy site as of Sunday.

The ongoing festivities have been marked by an influx of devotees, with the final bath on Mahashivratri anticipated to draw even more pilgrims.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)