Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Mehendi: Karisma-Kareena's Sibling Love To Ranbir Kapoor's Perfect Pout

Aadar Jain and Aleka Advani got married on February 21, 2025, in Mumbai. But pictures and videos from the couple's elaborate pre-wedding celebrations are flooding the Internet.

This time, it was Karisma Kapoor who treated fans to special glimpses of the mehendi ceremony on Instagram. Karisma Kapoor was seen posing with her siblings Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor.

The carousel features Karisma Kapoor dressed to the nines in a vibrant pink suit. The diva complemented her ethnic outfit with traditional golden jewellery. In one snap, the actress is seen flashing a million-dollar smile while her mehendi is being done.

Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's pouts were right on point, in their selfies.

A picture-perfect frame including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Anissa Malhotra (Aadar Jain's sister-in-law) radiates sheer glamour.

The girl gang embodies nothing but pure elegance in their stunning ensembles. Veteran actress Babita Kapoor was a part of another group photo.

In a separate click, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor flaunted their amazing mehendi art. Kareena's henna art featured Saif Ali Khan's name.

The carousel ends with a close-up shot of a super-delicious plate of rabdi jalebi topped with pistachios.

The caption read, “Mehendi (pink heart emoji).”

Earlier, more pictures from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony surfaced online.

In one monochrome photo, Ranbir Kapoor was seen laughing joyfully as Alia Bhatt admired her beau affectionately.

Ranbir, Aadar, and Rima Jain (Aadar's mother) danced to Kajra Re, while Kareena and Alekha shook a leg to Tareefan. Randhir Kapoor made it to the gallery as well.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani had an intimate Goan wedding earlier this year. The couple started dating in 2023. Aadar proposed to his ladylove in September last year.