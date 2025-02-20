Inside Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Mehendi Ceremony: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, And The Kapoor Clan Dance The Night Away

It's time for another big, fat Bollywood wedding. For those unaware, we are talking about Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding celebrations. On Wednesday (February 19), the couple hosted a grand mehendi ceremony with the who's who of Bollywood attending the event.

In a video posted by a fan page on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen dancing their hearts out. They were accompanied by the Kapoor sisters — Kareena and Karisma. Ranbir's elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was also a part of the fun session.

In the clip, the Kapoor clan shook a leg to Sukhbir's Ishq Tera Tadpave song as confetti flew all around.

In a separate video, Alia and Ranbir pose for the camera. Alia's mother and film veteran Soni Razdan joined the couple in the photo session. Alia, in a mustard-yellow sharara, embodied the perfect Punjabi kudi. Ranbir complemented her in a white kurta-pajama set. The trio flashed million-dollar smiles, serving the ultimate fam-jam moment.

More inside pictures from the mehendi ceremony stood as a testament to the elaborate celebrations, shot by wedding choreographer Rajendra Masterji. He shared a carousel of images from the glittery occasion on Instagram.

The opening frame captures Kareena Kapoor rocking an ethnic suit. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima were a part of the album as well. Rajendra Masterji also uploaded a million-dollar snap with Babita Kapoor and groom-to-be Aadar Jain.

Riddhima posing with her sisters Alekha and Anissa Malhotra radiated pure love. Anissa is married to Aadar's brother Armaan Jain. Alekha, in a corset-style lehenga dress, was the belle of the ball.

Here are some more snaps from the event by Alekha's makeup artist:

Aadar delivered a heartfelt speech for his ladylove at the ceremony.

He said, “I've always loved her (Alekha Advani), and I've always wanted to be with her, but never got a chance to be with her. So, she sent me on this long journey of 20 years to do time pass. But at the end of the day, it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream.”

Aadar Jain is the son of Hindi cinema icon Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain. Alekha is the founder of the wellness company Way Well.